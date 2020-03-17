motherland:-fort-salem-features-a-world-where-sex-is-‘celebrated,-not-shamed’

Freeform’s latest dive into the world of supernatural YA is one for the history books — literally. Motherland: Fort Salem presents an entirely new world where witches not only exist but have made up the bulk of the U.S. military force for over 300 years. These witches aren’t the “double, double, toil and trouble” stereotype, though. In fact, the trio of witches at the heart of this new Freeform series — new recruits Raelle Collar (Taylor Hickson), Abigail Bellweather (Ashley Nicole Williams), and Tally Craven (Jessica Sutton) — are your typical 18-year-old girls. They just also happen to have the ability to fly and control your mind if they want.

“We’re not portraying the typical Halloween version of the cackling crone or the temptress who’s fornicating with the devil,” Jessica Sutton told TV Guide. “It’s very much going back to a far more ancient divinity, but it’s also not just a restorative, nurturing force. It’s also destructive.”Discover Your New Favorite Show: Watch This Now!Sutton and her castmates teased that one of the show’s major themes is allowing women to find their voice via this fantastical new world. Sometimes that theme is conveyed very literally — the most common way witches use their powers is by singing.

“Just try to imagine a world where… sex and language, finding your voice, it’s all part of how we channel our energy and develop ourselves, the characters, and there’s no shame around it,” Sutton said.”We want viewers to be empowered and feel like their voices can be heard,” Williams added.Motherland: Fort Salem premieres Wednesday, March 18 at 9/8c on Freeform.