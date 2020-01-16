‘Mother watched boyfriend beat son, 6, to death – then did her makeup’

A mother stood and watched as her boyfriend battered her six year-old son to death – then did her makeup, prosecutors say.

Rysheim Smith, 49, was found guilty of the brutal killing of Zymere Perkins on September 26, 2016 in New York City on Wednesday.

Prosecutors say Smith beat Zymere with a broken broomstick and forced him into a freezing shower, essentially waterboarding the youngster while his 29-year-old mother Geraldine Perkins did nothing to stop the abuse.

Smith then battered Zymere with a shower rod and hanged his unconscious body from a hook as punishment for defecating in the living room of their Harlem apartment.

Prosecutors say Geraldine Perkins stood by while Smith battered her son and did not try to stop it. Before bringing Zymere’s lifeless body to the hospital, Perkins told investigators she read the Bible, put on a wig and spent ten minutes putting on makeup.

‘(Smith) picked up Zymere, held him by the arm and began to beat him with a stick like he was a little piñata,’ Assistant District Attorney Kerry O’Connell said in an opening statement.

Zymere was likely dead before he even reached the hospital, according to prosecutors.

Man almost dies after swallowing two 20-inch eels to ‘cure his constipation’

Dr Susan Ely, the city medical examiner, said Zymere had more than 30 rib fractures and weighed just 35 pounds when he died, which is the weigh of an average four-year-old.

‘He had in his case multiple bruises and scrapes on the outside of his body and a laceration. They ranged from his head, his face, his trunk, his arms and legs,’ Ely said, according to The New York Post.

Perkins testified against Smith and was given a lenient plea deal that will see her serve two to six years for manslaughter.

Police officer bodyslammed man with autism to the ground ‘for trying to cross the road’

Smith now faces life in prison and is set to be sentenced on March 27.

The news of Zymere’s death drew outrage at the city’s Administration for Children’s services, which launched five investigations into allegations of his abuse before he died, but did nothing to intervene.