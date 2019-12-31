mother-stabbed-in-unprovoked-attack-as-she-pushed-toddler-down-south-london-street

A mother was stabbed repeatedly in the back and face in an unprovoked attack as she pushed her young child in a pushchair.

Josephine Conlon, 36, was stabbed three times as she walked near her home in Streatham Hill, south London, shortly before 5.30pm on Monday.

Her attacker, described as a 6ft black man wearing dark clothing, did not speak as he jumped out and carried out the violent assault before running away down a leafy suburban street.

Mrs Conlon, a marketing manager for McDonald’s, is said to have yelled out “I’ve been stabbed” as she was left hunched over her pushchair with blood pouring from her face. Her child was not injured.

Her father-in-law told MailOnline that she remained in hospital on Tuesday but was “doing well.”

He is said to be in the UK visiting his son, Greg, and his young family from his home in Australia.