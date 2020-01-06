mother-‘stabbed-baby-19-times-in-head-before-killing-him-in-scalding-bath-then-threw-toddler-out-window’

A mother was charged with stabbing her baby 19 times in the head before killing him in a scalding bath and killing her toddler son too.

Sunday Aleah Newell, 20, faces two counts of first-degree murder for the death of seven month-old son Ameer, who was found covered in knife wounds and blisters in her apartment bathtub.

Newell, from Chicago’s South Shore, is then said to have hurled her two year-old son Johntavious out the 11th floor window of her home, before jumping after him.

Johntavious was found dead on the sidewalk by police called to the scene. His mother’s fall was broken by a window washer sitting on the third floor, which broke her fall and caused her to suffer a broken ankle.

Newell survived her injuries, and was charged on Saturday over the January 2 bloodbath.

She is also accused of attempted first-degree murder over claims she stabbed her 70 year-old grandfather Cordell Walker 10 times in an attempt to kill him.

He survived his injuries, and remains in hospital, according to WGN.

Newell remained in hospital during Saturday’s bail hearing, with her mother Zera Newell telling of her dread at having to identify the children’s bodies.

She said: ‘I don’t know how they’re going to look.

‘But I’m going to be brave because I’m never going to see them again.

‘I can’t hear them laugh, cry… play with their cousins no more.’

Newell is said to have turned up at her local Woman at the Shield of Hope Shelter on December 30 begging for someone to take her children from her.

Adrianne Thomas, who was also at the Salvation Army-run shelter says she heard Newell said: ‘I can’t do it, I can’t take care of them.’

Thomas added: ‘She didn’t know what to do…

‘It was wrong for them not to help her.

‘She told us that she asked them during intake, (and said), “Well I asked them if they could help me, and they said they couldn’t help me. I had to do it on my own.”‘