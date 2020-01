mother-‘slashed-boy,-2,-and-threw-him-in-scalding-bath-to-die,-then-threw-baby-out-11th-floor-window’

A mother slashed her toddler and threw him in a scalding bath to die, then threw her baby out an 11th floor window, police say.

The woman, whose name has not been released, reportedly killed two year-old Johntavins Newell first at her apartment in Chicago on Thursday.

He was found with severe lacerations and horrific burns inflicted by the bath’s scalding water.

She is then said to have thrown seven month-old son Ameer Newell out an 11th floor window and jumped herself.

Ameer died after hitting the ground. The mother survived, but remains critically ill in hospital.

A coroner is set to perform an autopsy on both boys Friday to establish how they died.

The alleged murderer is also said to have knifed her 70 year-old dad before throwing Ameer out the window.

Her father remains in a critical condition, with police treating the case as a double-murder suicide attempt.

They have yet to reveal a possible motive for the horrific crime, or file any charges against the mother.

Developing story. More to follow.