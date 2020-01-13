mother-shot-dead-hours-after-kicking-her-‘domestic-abuser’-boyfriend-out

A much-loved mother of four was shot dead hours after kicking her alleged domestic abuser boyfriend out of her home.

Meagan Darling, 30, was killed at her home in Denton, Texas, on Friday, with her ex Xavier Patterson, 28, arrested hours afterwards.

Patterson dialed 911 around the time of the shooting, then hung up. He was found in one of the bedrooms of Denton’s home.

Patterson has so far been charged with assault with a deadly weapon, although that is likely to be upgraded to a more serious offense. His mugshot shows him with what appears to be a bandage wrapped around his neck.

He was father to Darling’s two youngest children, aged two years-old and nine months, with both youngsters now in foster care.

Patterson has a lengthy criminal history involving drugs, KHOU reported.

Darling’s childhood friend Vanessa Perkins said Patterson was a domestic abuser, and that she and other pals had begged the tragic mom to leave him.

Perkins explained: ‘Meagan was like family to me.

‘No different than a blood sister.

‘We’d get the text messages and hear the stories.

‘They were just traumatic, and we begged her to leave.

‘A lot of tears were shed and she was in pain a lot.’

Perkins said Darling had recently moved into a new home, had hope for the future, and had finally been able to ditch Patterson – only to be killed hours afterwards.

She added: ‘She was reaching out to all of us for decorating tips and wanting us to help her decorate her new house.’

Darling’s two oldest children attended a vigil for her Sunday, along with their dad.

He was too emotional to speak.