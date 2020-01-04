mother-of-child-killed-on-smart-motorways-condemns-highways-england’s-response-to-safety-fears

The mother of a child killed when stranded in a car on a smart motorway has criticised Highways England for still not having adequate technology to spot broken down cars on busy routes and close lanes to traffic.
Dev Naran, eight, died instantly in May 2018 when a lorry smashed into his grandfather’s stationary vehicle on an M6 hard shoulder opened to cars.
The coroner at his inquest wrote to the government owned company demanding it explain what more could be done to prevent future deaths of motorists that need to stop when there is no hard shoulder.
The Sunday Telegraph has obtained Highways England’s response in which it says it is “committed to introducing” technology to spot cars that have broken down on live lanes in “lower flow” conditions “subject to funding”. It adds it is “exploring … subject to our funding settlement” ways to identify stationary vehicles when traffic is heavy.
It is also planning “four waves” of publicity campaigns, with the first focusing on what to do in an emergency and how to respond to a red X signs which closes lanes to motorists.
Dev’s mother, Meera Naran, said: “Their response highlights that the government has been planning these motorways since 2008. Where was the safety campaign for those 11 years to educate the public as to how they work and why was the scheme rolled out before the technology to protect people was in place? Why has educating the public not become an absolute top priority?”
In the letter, Highways England says it recognises “dynamic smart motorways” – where the hard shoulder can be opened and closed to traffic – are “not as intuitive for drivers” and “therefore we have no plans to build any more.” Instead, there is “an ambition” to upgrade those routes, including the M6 where Dev was killed, to so-called ‘all lane running’ smart motorways where the hard shoulder becomes a live lane with emergency refuge areas spaced out along the highway.
It adds that it is “very difficult to detect stopped lone vehicles without unmanageable amounts of false alarms” when motorways are busy.
Mrs Naran, from Leicestershire, said despite recognising dynamic motorways are “unsafe Highways England continue to operate them.”
“On a personal level, I have received no apology from Highways England executives,” she said, adding how she would like to meet Grant Shapps, the Transport Secretary, who has requested an “evidence stocktake” to establish the facts about smart motorways safety.
“Nothing in this response answers why I didn’t get to spend Christmas with my son Dev,” she said.
Mrs Naran’s lawyer, Keith Barrett of Fieldfisher, said: “The coroner made it very clear she is extremely concerned that continuing to operate dynamic hard shoulders on motorways puts the public at risk. Safety improvements must be paid for immediately.”