mother-‘let-disabled-son,-16,-starve-until-he-weighed-just-26-pounds’

A mother let her disabled 16 year-old son starve until he weighed just 16 pounds, police say.

Elizabet Estrada, 41, is accused of neglecting the developmentally-delayed, non-verbal teenager that he ended up weighing just four pounds more than he did at the age of three.

The youngster was admitted to the Hershey Medical Center in Pennsylvania last October, with doctors describing him as ‘Very frail, gaunt, ribs extremely evident and ravenously hungry.’

He was born in December 2002 weighing six pounds, and weighed 22 pounds aged three – just four pounds less than he did when he was rescued in October 2019.

A healthy 16 year-old boy should weigh around 134 pounds.

Estrada, of Franklin County in Pennsylvania, was charged with aggravated assault and child endangerment earlier this week.

Experts said that the boy’s condition was due to malnutrition and medical neglect.

Estrada is accused of failing to bring him to a feeding or early intervention clinic since 2005.

The boy had been seen by the clinic in January 2019, when he weighed 25 pounds.

His weight had climbed to 34 pounds by the following month, but dropped back down to just under 30 pounds.

After the October trip which saw sheriff’s deputies called in, the boy was held at the Hershey Medical Center until December 23 last year.

He was discharged weighing 45 pounds, Fox43 reported.

Estrada has three other children who police said ‘appeared to be in good general health.’

Neighbor Dean Kakaziotis was among those stunned to hear about allegations against Estrada.

He said: ‘I hope they keep her in jail honestly.

‘That’s crazy that you can neglect your own child but then the other children are okay, how does that work?’

The mom is being held in Franklin County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bond and is due back in court January 28.