mother-drowned-toddler,-then-jumped-out-11th-floor-window-with-baby-and-killed-him-too

A mother drowned her toddler son in a bath, then jumped out of an 11th floor window with her baby, killing him too, police said.

Police have not identified the mother, who is in her 30’s and survived the apparent homicide-suicide attempt in Chicago, Illinois early Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the scene after receiving reports of a ‘person down.’ When they arrived, they found the woman with her son, about 1-years-old, on the ground.

A security worker took police to the woman’s apartment on the 11th floor. Inside, they located another boy, approximately two-years-old, unresponsive in a bathtub.

They also found a man in his 70s with cuts to his face and his body who told police his adult daughter ‘began stabbing him and then jumped from the 11th floor with her one-year-old son,’ police said, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Two young children are dead in what appears to be a murder-attempted suicide in the South Shore neighborhood in #Chicago. Details at 8am from @WGNRadioNews on 720, pic.twitter.com/PVVhtSpfNl — Steve Grzanich (@SteveGrzanich) January 2, 2020

Both boys were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The woman and her father were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where they were listed in critical condition.

Neither the woman, her sons or her father have been identified. It is possible the boys are the first murders of 2020 in Chicago.