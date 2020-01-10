mother-beaten-to-a-pulp-after-going-to-school-to-confront-her-daughter’s-bully

A mother was horrifically beaten by her daughter’s school bully after she went to the teen’s school to confront them.

Maria Jimenez was left with a broken nose, black eye as well as multiple cuts and bruises after being confronted by the violent teenager at James Logan High School in Union City, California, on Tuesday.

Jiminez and partner Eder Rojas were confronted by the unnamed bully as they arrived at the school for a chat with its principal.

Rojas recalled: ‘They started screaming at us, “What you wanna do? Who’s going to fight first.”‘

Speaking to ABC7, Jiminez added: ‘The girl was very furious, they grabbed by the hair and dragged me.’

Jiminez says the girl and an accomplice punched and kicked her, before throwing her to the ground and stomping on her.

She added: ‘I just wanted to talk to the principal, you’d never imagine a kid would hit an adult, I thought we were safe on campus.’

The mother, who gave birth to her youngest child just four months ago, was forced to spend two days in hospital.

Eder was forced to try and pull one of the girls off his wife and 16 year-old daughter, who was also hit.

Police were called to the school, and charged one of the two girls with battery and serious bodily injury.

A school spokesman said they were ‘investigating and following up’ the incident while working with police.

They vowed to take ‘disciplinary actions’ against the bullies.

Maria has now pulled her daughter from the school, and is considering legal action.