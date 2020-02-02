Mother and son in court over £50m raid on Tamara Ecclestone's home

A mother and son have appeared in court charged over the £50 million jewellery and cash raid on heiress Tamara Ecclestone’s London home.

Cleaner and housemaid Maria Mester, 47, and bar worker Emil-Bogdan Savastru, 29, have each been charged with conspiracy to commit burglary on December 13.

They gave their nationalities as Romanian when they confirmed their personal details from the dock at London’s Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

Savastru, of Bethnal Green, east London, and Mester, of no fixed abode in the UK, were ordered to next appear in custody at Isleworth Crown Court on February 28.

The family’s gated Kensington mansion

The Metropolitan Police has said the arrests were in relation to a burglary in Palace Green, Kensington, on December 13.

The court heard that a haul of currency, jewellery and watches estimated to a value of £50 million were stolen and the majority of it has yet to be recovered.

The burglary happened just after Ms Ecclestone, the daughter of former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone, left the country for her Christmas holiday with her husband Jay Rutland and their daughter Sophia.

Police said in December they were called to the scene by security at the building, which is next to Hyde Park.

Additional reporting by Press Association.