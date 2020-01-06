mother,-39,-gets-40-years-jail-after-she-raped-girl,-12,-in-store

A pedophile mother has been jailed for 40 years for repeatedly raping a 12 year-old girl, including one sex attack that took place in a store.

Reene Marie Mills, 39, held her head in her hands as she was jailed until 2060 on Monday at a courthouse in Helena, Montana.

The pervert was arrested in November 2018 after her victim told police how Mills had raped her twice – once at a store in Helena, and on one further occasion at a home in the area.

Those attacks are said to have taken place in 2014.

Mills’ relationship to her victim was not disclosed to protect the youngster’s identity.

The rapes eventually emerged after the girl confided what had happened to her to a school counselor, the Independent Record reported.

Mills was sentenced after entering an Alford plea to charges of sexual intercourse without consent and sexual assault.

That meant that she did not admit the crimes, but conceded that prosecutors had sufficient evidence to convict her.

The pervert is believed to be a mother to two sons and a daughter.

She previously worked at a Dollar Tree store in Helena, and wrote on a Facebook profile: ‘I love the outdoors a very kind and caring person.

‘(I) like meeting new people.’