mother,-22,-who-‘murdered-her-three-kids’-appears-overcome-with-grief-as-she’s-led-to-jail

This is the 22 year-old mother who is said to have confessed to murdering her three young children.

Rachel Henry appeared overcome with grief Tuesday afternoon as police officers walked her to jail in Phoenix, Arizona.

The alleged triple-murderer refused to answer questions from reporters about the killings.

She has been accused of killing her three year-old son, two year-old daughter and seven month-old daughter at her home in South Phoenix Monday night.

Police have yet to say how they died, but say there were no signs of physical trauma on the youngsters.

They have also yet to share a possible motive for the horrific children.

Henry had recently moved from her native Oklahoma to Arizona.

Officers were called to Henry’s home by an unidentified relative Monday night.

They were greeted by the mom, her husband and a third relative, with the three children found unresponsive in a living room.

Attempts to save them proved unsuccessful, and they were declared dead shortly afterwards.

Fire crews who responded to the scene were so traumatized they had to take the rest of their shift off work.

Before Henry’s alleged confession, Phoenix Police Sergeant Mercedes Fortune said officers believed the children had been taken ill earlier Monday.

She later confirmed what Henry had said, telling AzFamily: ‘The 22-year-old mother has admitted to harming her three children…

‘As you can imagine, this case is very complex.

‘There’s a lot of moving parts to it.

‘We are comfortable in saying now that the mother is responsible for the death of the children.’