mother,-22,-‘admits-killing-her-two-toddlers-and-baby-at-their-phoenix-home’

A mother has admitted killing her two toddlers and baby at their Arizona home.

The unnamed 22 year-old is said to have confessed to murdering the three year-old boy and girls aged two and seven months early Tuesday, according to Fox10.

The three children were found dead Monday night, with police saying they bore no obvious signs of trauma.

Sergeant Mercedes Fortune from the Phoenix Police Department told of how her colleagues discovered them in the living room of the family’s house, with their mother reportedly confessing to the murders shortly afterwards.

Detectives have yet to say how the children died, or offer a possible motive.

The Phoenix Fire Department initially said the youngsters had drowned, but later retracted that statement.

Their mother recently moved Oklahoma to Phoenix.

She remains in custody and has yet to be charged with her children’s murders.

Sgt Fortune says the woman, her husband and another relative all staying in the home were questioned separately to try and get an accurate account of what happened.

Developing news story, more to follow.