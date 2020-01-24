mot-chaos-continues-as-only-three-northern-ireland-centres-‘fully-operational’







It was suggested 48 of the 55 vehicle lifts at MOT centres in operation had problems

Disruption for customers at MoT centres across Northern Ireland is continuing, with only three of the 17 facilities fully operational following the identification of faults.

The Department for Infrastructure said affected customers are eligible for a refund of half of the MoT fee and a free test.

Yesterday, it emerged that inspections were to be carried out by contractors and the Driver and Vehicle Agency (DVA) after cracks were found on vehicle lifts, prompting the cancellation of scores of appointments for safety reasons.

The BBC said it had seen an internal document that suggested 48 of the 55 lifts in operation had problems.

Many customers said they had showed up for appointments only to be turned away, with DUP MP Carla Lockhart voicing concern at the “breakdown of communication” between the DVA and customers.

In an update on Thursday, the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) said inspections were expected to be completed by the end of the day, with necessary repairs carried out as soon as possible.

On Friday, however, the DfI said that, while tests were being carried out at all centres, lifts where only fully operational at Belfast, Cookstown and Newbuildings.

Two of the three lifts at the Coleraine centre were working and three out of four operating in Craigavon.

“The remaining test centres will be inspected and any necessary repairs carried out over the coming days,” a DfI spokesperson added.

“Due to a fault identified with some of the vehicle lifts, it was necessary to take the precautionary measure to suspend the use of vehicle lifts until they had been inspected and, where necessary, repaired.

“This meant that some test lanes have had to be closed at short notice and appointments cancelled. In addition to its ongoing regular monitoring programme, DVA has also introduced additional inspection processes to ensure the safety of its staff and customers.”

The spokesperson added that the number of car and light vehicle tests is being reduced as repairs are carried, but some tests are still taking place. A total of 1,891 vehicle tests were conducted on Thursday.

“We are endeavouring to work to notify in advance anyone who is affected and to reschedule their appointment as soon as possible. Those with MOT expiry dates in the coming days will be prioritised,” the spokesperson said.

“The Department’s legislation allows the DVA to refund half of the MoT fee and offer a free test. This will apply to all affected customers.”

DUP MLA Michelle McIlveen has tabled an urgent question for Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon asking for an update on the outcome of the inspections.

“There will undoubtedly be questions about the information being given to motorists affected if the Minister is able to update the Assembly on Monday,” she said.

“There will also be an opportunity for the Minister to give clarity on whether motorists can legally drive their vehicle if they have been unable to secure an MoT test through no fault of their own. The PSNI have stated that it is a matter for the department, and people will want to get a clear and definitive statement on this issue.

“Overall however it would be important that the Minister has an opportunity to make a statement to the Assembly and help bring clarity and reassurance in areas where that has been lacking.”

NIPSA members working at MoT centres also went out on strike on Friday in a dispute over pay and conditions.

The disruption comes following a substantial backlog in appointments towards the end of last year that saw some customers waiting 52 days for an appointment.

While many had to wait more than a month for an appointment, DfI said more than 5,000 people failed to turn up for scheduled tests from August to September.

A total of 2,549 appointments were missed in August, while 2,708 were missed in September.

Scores of motorists found they could not book an appointment before the expiry of their MoT, however they were told there could be no “grace period” to allow them to continue to use their vehicle with an expired certificate.

Belfast Telegraph Digital