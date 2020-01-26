most-jaw-dropping-grammys-gowns-ever

Music is an art form, so it makes sense the Grammys is always a spectacle of – often unusual – style expression.

From Madonna’s near-nude numbers to Lady Gaga’s outlandish statements, music’s night of nights is one of the most entertaining fashion events on the annual calendar.

The Grammys will air in Australia on Foxtel from midday (AEDT) on Monday, with Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift among the nominees.

Before that gets underway, here are the wonderful, and wonderfully weird, looks over the years.

One of the best looks of all time has to be Rihanna in 2013. This sweeping red gown is absolutely divine. It was different to her normal style and she nailed it.

media_camera Riri in red. Picture: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Queen Bey here in 2014, needing absolutely no introduction.

media_camera One of her best. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Taylor Swift shed her usually demure look for a bright crop top and skirt paired with an edgy bob cut in 2016.

media_camera Sleek. Picture: Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Naras

Demi Lovato dared to bare in a bone coloured crochet gown in 2017.

media_camera Eyes up, people. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Christina Aguilera’s whole look in 2007 is so glamorous, from the Marilyn Monroe hair to the relaxed silky strapless dress, this is something else.

media_camera You are beaaautifullllllll. Picture: AFP/Hector Mat

Britney Spears swanned into the awards in 2000 in all-white and oozing sophistication. She’s so lucky / She’s a star

media_camera Everyone’s idol. Picture: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Probably the most iconic red carpet dress of all time, Jennifer Lopez strutted into the 2000 Grammys in this memorable jungle print Versace gown that redefined the term “plunging neckline”.

The dress is credited for not breaking the internet, but building it. Literally.

Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt claimed so many people were searching JLo, the search engine created its image search option.

media_camera #NevaForget. Picture: Scott Gries/ImageDirect

Kim Kardashian was every bit the golden goddess in 2015, accompanying her rapper husband Kanye West.

media_camera ‘But she has no talent?’ – Everyone when Kim goes anywhere. Picture: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Katy Perry showed off her most famous assets – apart from her voice – in 2013 in a sorbet green coloured keyhole dress. Emphasis on the keyhole.

media_camera Nice … Hair. Picture: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Selena Gomez in 2016 proved why she’s the second most followed woman on Instagram.

media_camera Dazzling. Picture: Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Naras

And Ariana Grande proved why she’s the first. Here she is seen in the dress she was intending to wear to the Grammys last year, but boycotted the event because she had creative differences with organisers about her scheduled performance.

So she got dressed up like a princess and stayed home instead.

media_camera Girl power.

Chrissy Teigen is bloody funny and looks like this. Unfair.

media_camera Chrissy’s 2014 dress was to die for. Picture: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Lady Gaga is famous for her wild red carpet looks, but she stripped back the bells and whistles (literally) in 2015, going old Hollywood glamour with a modern edge.

media_camera Mermaid vibes. Picture: Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Naras

Fergie showing where the name fergalicious came from in striking lemon yellow in 2008.

media_camera Make the boys go loco. Picture: AFP/Gabriel Bouys

Pop star of the moment Camila Cabello was pretty in pink last year.

media_camera Call me Señorita. Picture: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

And then there’s some that made our jaws drop for other reasons … Hellllo Cardi B.

media_camera We still don’t know what this is supposed to be. Picture: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images/AFP

Katy Perry wore a 1980s quilt cover in 2014.

media_camera Return it to Sheridan after. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Madonna, we’ll always love you, but yeesh.

media_camera Raunchy. Picture: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

How could we forget when Nicki Minaj literally brought a man dressed as the Pope, while also donning a cathedral robe herself.

media_camera When you turn up to Sunday mass hungover. Picture: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

We applaud Kylie Jenner for wearing something that looks so comfy, but sis, you a billionaire. No excuses.

media_camera Pyjamas, billionaire version. Picture: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Miley Cyrus while she was still playing Hannah Montana at the Grammys in 2010, showing minor signs that in three years she’s about to turn full will-grind-Robin-Thicke-with-a-foam-finger bad gal.

media_camera She’ll always be Hannah to us. Picture: AP/Chris Pizzello

And then there’s just Gaga, who is in a league of her own.

media_camera Gaga, quick question from a serious journalist, how do you go to toilet? Picture: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

media_camera Groovy. Picture: AFP/Valerie Macon

media_camera When you do everything you possibly can to avoid human interaction. Picture: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

