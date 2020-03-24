“Mortal Kombat” Movie Coming to Netflix. Steam Removed Mortal Kombat From its Platform.

Netflix and Kill is the Mortal Kombat‘s tagline for its future release on Netflix. Netflix announced that Paul W. S. Anderson’s movie Mortal Kombat will be added to its platform on 1st April 2020. The 90’s movie is a fan favourite and after the confirmation tweet was posted on Twitter, fans went crazy over it.

Mortal Kombat movie is coming to Netflix

NetherRealm Studios

It was Ed Boon who brought this into attention on Twitter. After his tweet fans were replying and retweeting with enthusiasm. The movie adaptation of the video game Mortal Kombat was created by Paul W. S. Anderson whose next project was Resident Evil starring his wife Milla Jovovich. After the last movie of the Resident Evil series being released in 2017, Anderson has been working on the movie adaptation of the video game Monster Hunter.

So fans will be having the Mortal Kombat movie to stream on Netflix soon and then Monster Hunter in the theatres in no time. Fans will be able to watch the movie while still in lockdown because of COVID-19 pandemic, since it is coming on 1st April 2020. But this good time for the Mortal Kombat fans also comes with a disheartening news.

Steam removed Mortal Kombat: Komplete Edition

NetherRealm Studios

Steam is a platform for selling and buying games. Mortal Kombat was rebooted in 2011 and was put on Steam as Mortal Kombat: Komplete Edition. It’s DLC included the characters Kratos and Freddy Krueger respectively from God of War and Nightmare on Elm Street. But the game has been removed from the platform.

In the year 2015 The Mortal Kombat Arcade Kollection was removed from Steam too. It was being speculated that the game was removed because of rights of Freddy Krueger being directed to Wes Craven from Warner Bros.