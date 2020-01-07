moroccan-roast-vegetables-with-preserved-lemon-yogurt-recipe

A delicious roast you don’t have to spend hours slaving over. If you have all your ingredients to hand, this recipe is actually pretty easy to prepare and then you can let the oven do the heavy lifting.

Prep time: 20 minutes | Cooking time: 40 minutes

SERVES

Six

INGREDIENTS

2kg squash or pumpkin (Crown Prince has a good flavour)

3 medium onions, peeled and cut into thick wedges

1 cauliflower, broken into florets

400g baby potatoes, quartered

2-3 red chillies, halved, deseeded and finely sliced

3cm cube fresh ginger, grated

½ tbsp dried cumin

1 tbsp harissa

7 tbsp olive oil

2 x 410g tins chickpeas, drained and rinsed

4 garlic cloves, finely sliced

200g cherry tomatoes on the vine, snipped into bunches

juice of ½ lemon

small bunch coriander, chopped

For the yogurt:

1 preserved lemon, plus 1 tbsp juice from the jar

80g Greek yogurt

1 garlic clove, grated to a purée

METHOD