🔥More young and healthy people are falling seriously ill with Covid-19, WHO warns🔥

Coronavirus is severely hitting more young and seemingly healthy people, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned.

An increasing number of Covid-19 patients in their 30s, 40s and 50s are being admitted to intensive care and dying, despite having no underlying health issues, the international health body found.

WHO’s Covid-19 technical lead, Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, said there were still many “unknowns” as to why the proportion of younger patients is growing.

“We are seeing more and more younger individuals who are experiencing severe disease,” she told a press conference in Geneva on Friday.

“I should say, overall, most of the people who are experiencing severe disease and ending up in ICU are people of older age, and are people who have underlying conditions.

“But what we are seeing in some countries, individuals who are in their 30s, 40s and 50s who are in ICUs and have died.”

She said the WHO needs to “better understand” why young people are dying from the infection, adding “there are still many unknowns at this present time”.

One in six fatalities in Korea have been people under the age of 60, her colleague Dr Mike Ryan, executive director of WHO’s emergencies programme, told the briefing.

And over the past six weeks in Italy, “at least” 10 to 15 per cent of people in intensive care units (ICU) with the disease were aged under 50, he said.

“It’s not that anything has changed,” Dr Ryan explained. “It’s that we collectively have been living in a world where we have tried to convince ourselves that this disease is mild and more severe in older people.

“But I think the evidence has been there all along,” he said, adding: “There is a spectrum of severity.”

At the same press conference, the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) managing director said the world’s economy had come to a standstill due to the pandemic.

Kristalina Georgieva described the situation as “humanity’s darkest hour” and that the world was in a recession more severe than the 2008 financial crisis.

She said: “This is a crisis like no other, never in the history of the IMF have we witnessed the world economy coming to a standstill.

“We are now in recession. It is way worse than the global financial crisis. It is a crisis that requires all of us to come together.”

There are now more than one million confirmed cases of coronavirus across the world.