more-uk-citizens-in-coronavirus-hit-chinese-region-of-hubei-to-be-evacuated,-says-ambassador

The latest headlines in your inbox

Britain is seeking to evacuate more citizens from the Chinese region at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak, the UK’s ambassador to Beijing said today.

Dame Barbara Woodward said: “We are currently exploring options with other partners to organise further evacuations for British nationals and their immediate family.”

After 11 more Britons were repatriated via France from the coronavirus-hit city of Wuhan, she appealed to UK citizens still in the Hubei region, who want to return home, to get in contact with the British authorities.

Ten of the 11 joined 83 evacuees already in 14-day quarantine at the Arrowe Park Hospital, Merseyside.

Buses which carried passengers from China, leave Arrowe Park Hospital (REUTERS)

Tensions were growing over the global response to the killer virus as:

The official number of deaths in China rose to 361, with 2,829 confirmed new infections, bringing the total to 17,205, although foreign health experts believe the real figures could be far higher.

At least 171 cases have been reported in Australia, Britain, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, Russia, Spain, Thailand, the US and 14 other countries and regions outside mainland China.

One of 11 evacuated from Wuhan to Britain felt unwell and was taken to hospital for coronavirus testing, it was reported today.

An internal email from Janelle Holmes, chief executive of Arrowe Park, said: “During the flight, one of the passengers started to feel slightly unwell, and self-isolated immediately. Upon landing, that passenger remains isolated, and was taken to another NHS hospital for tests.”

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam announced the suspension of 10 border crossings out of 13 with mainland China in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus after medical workers went on strike demanding the border be closed.

The first death outside of China was reported yesterday. A 44-year-old Chinese man died in the Philippines after travelling there from Wuhan.

Wuhan, China: Coronavirus – In pictures

Investors worried about the infection’s spread today wiped around £300 billion off the value of China’s stocks in the first trading session after an extended lunar new year break, with the Shanghai Composite index at one stage shedding eight per cent to hit a one-year low.

Global airlines suspended or scaled back direct flights to China’s major cities with some countries, including the Czech Republic, announcing bans on direct flights to China.

Health ministers of the G7 leading advanced economies, Britain, the US, Germany, France, Japan, Canada and Italy, were due to speak today on a co-ordinated response to the crisis.

America, Australia, Singapore, New Zealand and Vietnam were among countries that have denied entry to foreign nationals who have recently been in China.

Buses carrying evacuated Brits (AFP via Getty Images)

Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced that the UK had committed £20 million towards the race to develop a vaccine to combat coronavirus which, while not as deadly as Sars or Ebola, is spreading rapidly.

On Friday, UK health chiefs announced that two people, now understood to be a University of York student and relative, had become the first in Britain to test positive for the infection and were being treated at a specialist unit in Newcastle.

Hundreds of people out of 1,400 who were believed to have returned to the UK from Wuhan last month were still being traced.