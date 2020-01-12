More than a million miss GP appointments every month costing NHS £200,000,000 annually

The NHS is losing around £20,000,000 per month due to people missing their GP appointments.

More than a million people fail to turn up to surgeries at their scheduled time, according to new analysis of NHS figures.

In the most recent period available, from June to November last year, a record 7.8 million patients in England ‘did not attend’, the Sunday Times reported.

They said that on average, there are 42,822 missed appointments every day, or 30 per minute.

Of those appointments analysed, around half were to see doctors and the other half were to see nurses or other healthcare professionals.

There are around 307 million appointments scheduled every year. With an average GP appointment costing £30, the problem of missed consultations works out at more than £200 million per year. Around five per cent, or one in 20, appointments are missed without notice – meaning that 15.4 million appointments are wasted. Professor Helen Stokes-Lampard, Chair of the Royal College of GPs, told MailOnline: ‘When patients miss appointments it can be a frustrating waste of resources for GPs and our teams.