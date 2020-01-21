more-than-5,000-tiny-turtles-discovered-hidden-in-a-car-on-turkish-border

Turkish customs officers have discovered more than 5,000 tiny turtles inside a car.

Hidden in secret compartments behind a door that appears to have been tampered with, the creatures were rescued from smugglers.

The animals were discovered in the north-eastern town of Artvin, near the border with Georgia, according to Reuters. It is unclear exactly when the images were captured.

Video footage shows one official cutting through the inside section of the door to reveal countless turtles piled on top of each other, with some reports suggesting 5,450 turtles had been found.

Wearing gloves, he carefully removes a pane hiding the animals from view, before using a screwdriver to open another covering and get to the reptiles.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

They appear to be in a small box where the compartments would often be for rear passengers.

He then picks out six of the animals, who do not appear to be moving very freely, and places them on one glove.

The footage then cuts to two women moving the animals, who now appear a little more lively, from one huge container into three separate makeshift tanks.

Each turtle appears to be about the size of a large coin.

It is not clear what will now happen to the turtles or if any action has been taken against those trying to smuggle them.

The discovery follows reports of a seizure of some 3,400 turtles during a similar incident in November.

The terrapins were discovered in nine pizza boxes in the same area of Turkey, Anadolu reported.

It added that a Russian passport holder was fined fined 6,500 Turkish lira (now around £840) for violation of law on land hunting and the seized turtles were delivered to a local Forest Protection and National Parks office.