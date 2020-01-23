more-than-50-years-after-he-first-sent-pulses-racing-here,-veteran-crooner-tom-jones-returns

More than 50 years after he first sent pulses racing here, veteran...

Welsh superstar Sir Tom Jones will play a huge outdoor gig in Belfast this summer.

The Sexbomb singer will perform at the city’s newest festival, Live At Botanic Gardens, on May 31 – just a week before his 80th birthday.

The series of outdoor concerts will see thousands of music fans descend on the city’s picturesque gardens.

Sir Tom has had a long history of successful gigs in Northern Ireland, dating back to the start of his career in the 1960s.

The singer came here for a short tour in June 1967, when his opening show was in the ABC Cinema in Belfast, followed by the Flamingo Ballroom in Ballymena later that week.

At the time, he had just scored a big hit with The Green, Green Grass of Home – released on Christmas Eve the previous year, and prior to his Belfast show the ABC had just finished showing the James Bond movie Thunderball, for which Tom sang the title song.

A surprising feature of Tom’s appearance at the ABC was that he performed two shows on one night, the first beginning at 6.45pm and the second starting at 9pm.