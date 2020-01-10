more-than-25%-of-young-people-who-need-mental-health-treatment-are-turned-away

More than one in four children and young people referred to specialist mental health services are rejected for treatment, a new report slating the ‘failing system’ says.

That means approximately 133,000 youngsters were turned away, including those who have self-harmed, experienced abuse or have eating disorders.

The study by the Education Policy Institute (EPI) suggested that the number of rejections varied significantly around the country, but that on average 26% of referrals in 2018/19 were rejected by 62 mental health providers in England. The government have branded the analysis ‘flawed’.

In London, it says providers rejected around 17% of referrals, compared with 28% in the south of England, the midlands and the east of England, and 22% in the north.

The most common reasons for the rejections were that providers felt young people’s conditions were unsuitable for child and adolescent mental health services (CAMHS) or because they did not meet the eligibility criteria or age specification.

The study said a growing number of children and young people ‘with complex needs that do not fit clearly into diagnostic boxes, those with lower-level mental health needs and older adolescents may be unable to access the support they require’.

Analysts also found that while median waiting times from referral to start of treatment have fallen since 2015, children and young people waited an average of two months to begin treatment in 2018/19 – double the Government’s proposed four-week target.

In some areas of England, children typically wait as long as six months before they can access treatment.

The report said: ‘Despite the £1.4 billion of extra spending over five years announced in 2015, the proportion of rejected referrals has not changed since we started collecting this information four years ago.

‘Our previous research has highlighted that alternative mental health support services for those unable to access CAMHS have been decommissioned in many areas over the past eight years.’

The EPI, which backs high-quality education for people from all social backgrounds, warned that the Government is unlikely to succeed in meeting its CAMHS waiting time target by 2022/23.

The report concluded: ‘Our newly-collected data reinforces the picture of a system that is failing to meet need across the country, despite significant extra spending on CAMHS since 2015.

‘It remains unclear what support is available for the one in four children with mental health difficulties referred to, but not accepted into, treatment.

‘Children with complex or less well-understood needs, including those with conduct difficulties, those in care, and those transitioning to adult mental health services, face a postcode lottery of provision.’

The report found that the longest median waiting times were in London (65 days) and the shortest in the Midlands and East of England (49 days) and that overall they varied from just one day to six months.

The provider with the longest median waiting times was the West London Mental Health Trust (182 days).

Whitney Crenna-Jennings, the report author and a senior researcher at the EPI said the treatment gap was ‘vast’ and that the needs of hundreds of thousands of youngsters ‘are not being met.’



EPI executive chairman David Laws labelled progress in improving access ‘hugely disappointing’.

Barbara Keeley, the shadow minister for mental health, said: ‘Children should not be waiting months for vital mental health treatment.

‘It’s clear that, to have any hope of meeting the proposed waiting times targets, children’s mental health services need a drastic increase in funding and in staff.’

Emma Thomas, chief executive of mental health charity YoungMinds, said: ‘These findings reinforce what we know from calls to our helpline – that too many young people who look for mental health support can’t get it when they need it most.

‘This can have devastating consequences – in some cases, young people drop out of school, start self-harming or become suicidal before they get the right support.’

An NHS spokesperson said: ‘The NHS is actually ahead of its target on ensuring as many children as possible receive mental health care – seeing an extra 53,000 children, teenagers and young adults last year, a 14% increase on the year before and 22% more staff in services than five years ago, against a backdrop of rising referrals.

‘It is a shame that the authors failed to check basic facts and policy commitments in this flawed analysis, including accurately reflecting how modern services for families operate in partnership with other agencies, and it is not the first time we have had to point out why the assumption that every referral should get NHS treatment when more appropriate support might be provided elsewhere – for example from schools and local authorities – is wrong.’