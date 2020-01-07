more-than-1,000-sex-assaults-on-mixed-sex-wards,-investigation-finds

More than 1,000 sexual assaults have been reported on NHS mixed-sex mental health wards since 2017, an investigation has found.
It follows calls for tighter rules to protect patients’ dignity and safety.
The figures, obtained by Health Service Journal, show there were at least 1,019 reports of sexual assaults on mixed wards from April 2017 to October 2019.
Although trusts said they met official rules on single-sex accommodation, the wording allows them to have patients of different genders on the same ward, if the areas are divided up, as well as allowing shared lounges and bathrooms.
The Freedom of Information data was provided by 47 mental health trusts out of a total 56.
Of the reports, 491 were considered serious enough to refer to safeguarding services, and 104 were reported to the police.
Just over a year ago, a Government-ordered review led by Sir Simon Wessely recommended that the Government “tighten” its definition of single-sex accommodation, to ensure wards were “genuinely” single sex.
This would mean entirely separate sleeping areas, access to bathrooms and toilets without having to pass through areas shared by another gender, and single sex day rooms.
The figures show that by this definition, trusts have 668 mixed-sex wards and 803 mixed-sex communal areas.
Since then the NHS has published further guidance, which says transgender patients can choose to treated on male or female wards, according to how they identify.
A spokesman for the charity Mind said: “For many people, the reason they are being supported in a mental health setting is because they have experienced sexual assault.
“They should be able to expect that they won’t be re-traumatised by their environment. This is why these wards have no place in a modern healthcare system.
“It is also not good enough for wards to be meeting the technical definition of a single-sex space, knowing that people continue to be endangered.
“If national guidance does not offer sufficient protection for people, then services must go above and beyond it to sufficiently protect people when they may be at their most vulnerable.”
The Department of Health and Social Care said “Sexual abuse in the NHS will never be tolerated.
“We take every allegation of abuse extremely seriously and we expect every report of sexual assault on patients or staff to be immediately investigated by trusts.
“Men and women should not share hospital accommodation and we’ve cut mixed-sex accommodation breaches by over 85 per cent since 2010.”
A spokesman said it would publish a response to the Wessely review shortly.
Rivkah Grant, 30, suffered a sexual assault in 2016, when she was an inpatient on a single-sex ward at Chase Farm Hospital, suffering from depression.
After reporting the assault, for which a male member of staff was later convicted, she was made to stay an additional night in the bed where the incident occurred. She was then moved to a mixed-sex ward run by the same trust.
Ms Grant said: “The room I was in was right by the entrance to the main corridor so there were men standing almost outside my room. I couldn’t go anywhere without going through a mixed area and that meant going through four, five, six men. There was no way of going out of my room – I just had to lock myself in of my room the whole time.”
A spokesman for Barnet Enfield and Haringey Mental Health Trust, which runs the wards, said it has recently introduced new guidance to staff based on best practice from regulators.