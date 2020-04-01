🔥More than 1.5 million NHS assessments detect possible coronavirus🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Around 1.7 million NHS assessments made online or over the phone determined that the person was afflicted by or had suffered from coronavirus.

Figures from NHS 111 online show there were 1,496,651 web-based assessments which flagged potential coronavirus.

These were based on people’s symptoms between March 18 and March 31.

While a further 243,543 assessments, made over the NHS 111 and 999 phone lines, concluded people had possible Covid- 19.

The assessment numbers do not relate to individual people.

NHS Digital said it is possible people have sought help more than once or via various channels.

“This is not a count of people,” it said alongside the release of information.

“In 111 online, any user that starts and launches the COVID-19 assessment services is indicating they may have symptoms of coronavirus. They may have accessed the service multiple times with different symptoms.”

The data, published by NHS Digital, comes after GP practices in England were told to open over the Easter Bank Holiday – in a bid to help the NHS cope with coronavirus.

The assumption is that infections from the virus may peak over the period while the British Medical Association (BMA) told members that “emergency changes to … contract regulations are being made which are likely to lead to practices being required to be open on Good Friday and Easter Monday.”