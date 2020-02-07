more-roadwork-to-plague-i-44-commuters

ST. LOUIS — More construction work on Interstate 44 means more closures and headaches for commuters.Next week, the Missouri Department of Transportation expects to begin reducing lanes of I-44 near Jefferson Avenue.The construction project is replacing the westbound and eastbound I-44 bridges over Jefferson Avenue.Here’s the breakdown for the lane closures:• On Monday, the right lane of westbound I-44 will be closed at Jefferson between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. Crews will be working on the shoulder there.• On Tuesday, the ramp from northbound Interstate 55 to westbound I-44 will close, starting at 7 p.m. Then, an hour later, crews will close the left lane on the westbound I-44 ramp. The ramps will reopen at 5 a.m. Wednesday, but westbound I-44 traffic will have only two lanes.• Tuesday night through Friday night, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night, crews will begin placing barrier wall to shift eastbound traffic onto the westbound lanes. During that time, traffic will detour to Truman.More closures will come during reconstruction.Several other ramps will close for reconstruction for about a month each, MoDOT said. Traffic will shift onto the westbound side until late June for the first portion of the project to replace the eastbound bridge. In June, traffic will move to the newly completed eastbound bridge through December, according to a news release from the department.