more-luxury-flats-to-be-razed-today-in-controlled-demolition-in-kochi

Dramatic visuals captured demolition of two high-rises on Saturday.

Kochi, Kerala:

In the final round of controlled demolition of illegal water-front structures in Kerala’s Kochi, two more apartment complexes – with nearly 200 flats – will be razed to the ground today. The demolition of 350 flats in four buildings- one of the largest demolition drives in India involving residential complexes – began on Saturday; four months after the Supreme Court ruled that the high-rises will be brought down for violating environmental rules.

On Saturday, two apartment complexes in Maradu- 19-floor H2O Holy Faith complex of 90 flats and Alfa Serene complex with 73 flats – were reduced to rubble in controlled explosions within minutes. Hundreds had gathered on nearby terraces and roads to watch the unprecedented exercise even as sirens went off, warning them to remain at safe distance. Today, two 17-storeyed residential buildings – Jain Coral Cove and Golden Kayaloram – will be brought down.

In dramatic videos that captured Saturday’s demolition, a thick grey cloud of dust and debris cascaded down after officials detonated explosives drilled into the walls of the building.

The demolition of the first building Holy Faith H2O, which was to be carried out at 11 am on Saturday, was delayed by 18 minutes while the twin towers of Alfa Serene – surrounded by 36 houses – were brought down at 11.43 am. Hundreds of kilograms of explosives were used for Saturday’s exercise.

“No harm to any human life or animal life has taken place and no perceptible damage to any property has taken place,” Kochi city police commissioner Vijay Sakhare said after visiting the sites along with Ernakulam District Collector S Suhas to take post demolition assessment.

Massive arrangements are in place for the two-day demolition drive. More than 2,000 residents in the nearby areas have been evacuated and large gatherings are banned in the evacuation zone of all the water front apartment complexes. All traffic – air-borne, water-borne and on land – is prohibited in the evacuation zone.

In September last year, the Supreme Court had ordered the demolition of the four buildings in Maradu for violating the Coastal Regulation Zone rules. The top court gave 138 days for the demolition, a timeline set by the Kerala government.

The court also had ordered payment of a compensation of Rs 25 lakh each to those who lost their homes.