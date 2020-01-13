morbius-trailer-hints-at-possible-spider-man-meet-up-in-the-future

Is Morbius hinting at a possible meet-up with Spider-Man? Watch the first teaser trailer for Morbius starring Jared Leto!

The official trailer for Morbius was released earlier today, and it appears to be teasing a possible meet-up with Spider-Man in the future, according to Entertainment Weekly.

At the end of the trailer, Adrian Toomes, also known as Vulture, played by Michael Keaton, pops in to say “What’s up, Doc?” As Spider-Man fans know, the Vulture was last seen in 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, so it appears he is alive and doing well.

Another “easter egg” in the trailer has Mobius wearing an orange jumpsuit walking past a graffiti wall with a picture of Spider-Man, and the word “Murderer” written across his picture. According to DualShockers, this is referencing Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy and Marvel’s Spider-Man from Insomniac games.

Take a look at the official trailer below!

Jared Leto, who played the Joker in Suicide Squad, will be portraying the Spider-man’s nemesis Morbius. Before becoming the Living Vampire, our antihero was better known as Dr. Michael Morbius, a scientist born with a rare blood disease.

In an attempt to cure himself, he wound up injecting himself with a strain of Vampirism and eventually transformed into a “creature of the night.” He has also inherited all the known powers that Vampires have as well.

Adria Arjona, Tyrese Gibson, Jared Harris, and Matt Smith also star in the movie, according to EW.

The trailer may hint at a possible duel with Spider-Man in the future, but it also looks like it is going to be a great movie. Morbius premieres in theaters on Friday, July 31.

Stay tuned for more news about Morbius and the characters’ involvement with the greater MCU. Unfortunately, the movie will not be added to Disney Plus because it’s not part of the Disney umbrella. Instead, Sony owns the rights to the character and the stories.