morbius-teaser-sees-jared-leto-transform-into-vampire-after-a-medical-experiment-goes-wrong

The teaser of Sony Pictures Entertainment’s Morbius sees Jared Leto transforms into a pale vampiresque super villain. Morbius, based on the comic character of the same name, will introduce another of Spider-Man’s foes following Venom in 2018.

The Jared Leto flick is Sony’s next chapter in the would-be ‘Spider-Verse,’ which now includes both Marvel Spider-Man movies, Into the Spider-Verse’ and Venom, writes Forbes.

Jared Leto in a still from Morbius trailer | Twitter

The trailer reveals Leto as the protagonist’ Dr Michael Morbius, a biochemist in search of a cure for his rare blood disease. However, he acquires pseudo-vampiric superhuman abilities and physical traits after an experiment, intended to cure disorder, goes wrong. He acquires all the qualities of a vampire, including that of an insatiable lust for human blood. Hence, with Morbius’ newly-developed monstrous appearance and his thirst for blood, it is not long before most of the world turns on him, as he soon becomes the target of Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents Simon Stroud (Tyrese Gibson) and Alberto Rodriguez (Al Madrigal).

One of the interesting Easter eggs within the teaseris the brief glimpse of a Spider-Man poster with the word “murderer” painted across it. Another noteworthy clue was in the final moments of the trailer, when Michael Keaton shows up, making it seem as if the Vulture and Morbius are going to cross paths in the upcoming film.

Check out the teaser here

#MORBIUS – watch the teaser trailer now. In theaters this summer. pic.twitter.com/okT6cVcT7C — Morbius (@MorbiusMovie) January 13, 2020

According to Variety, the character made his first appearance in a 1971 issue of The Amazing Spider-Man, and was eventually brought back in the 1992 series, Morbius, the Living Vampire. The revival produced 32 issues before ending in 1995.

Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, and Matt Smith round out the cast. Lost in Space co-creators Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless have written the script.

Directed by Daniel Espinoza, Morbius is slated to release on 31 July.

Updated Date: Jan 14, 2020 10: 42: 33 IST