Pitchers Brandon Workman, Heath Hembree, and Matt Barnes have also agreed to settle.

Mookie Betts agreed to receive $27 million from the Red Sox for the 2020 season, a record for an arbitration-eligible player.

The agreement, which was first reported by ESPN, comes at the deadline to avoid arbitration.

Fellow outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. also reached an agreement at $11 million, a Globe source confirmed.