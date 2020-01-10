monzo-co-founder-steps-down-to-farm-alpacas

Monzo co-founder and deputy chief executive Paul Rippon has stepped down from the competitor bank to farm alpacas with his wife in Northumberland.
Mr Rippon said it had been a “privilege” to co-found the company back in 2015 and that he wanted to “go and enjoy life”.
“At 48 years young I’ve been working in financial services for 27 years and working away from home for the last eight years,” the former Starling Bank executive said in a post on LinkedIn.
“Building a fast-growing bank takes its toll and even reducing my ‘work hours’ didn’t reduce the cognitive and emotional overload.”
Mr Rippon said that his wife Debbie had built another business, Barnacre Alpacas, during that time.
“With no farming background or experience we now have over 300 alpacas and welcome many visitors to our farm and holiday cottages,” he said.
“For the next few weeks and months I’m going to enjoy some time with Debbie at our wonderful farm in Northumberland. You’ll find me doing the feed rounds, hosting alpaca walk n’ talks, and driving my tractor.”
Mr Rippon also signalled his intention to spend a day a week doing either non-executive, consulting, or coaching work. Apart from that the rest of his timer will be “reserved for Debbie and our alpaca farm”.
The banking veteran started out in NatWest, before joining Northern Rock in 2006. He later went on to spend two years heading up banking operations at Ireland’s AIB. He also worked at Anne Boden’s Starling Bank before leaving to start Monzo.
The outgoing fintech boss thanked his co-founders as well as all of the Monzo staff, its investors, regulators and board members. He also praised the company’s journey from nothing five years ago to a £2bn valuation.
In December the challenger bank also revealed that it was weeks away from raising funds of up to £100m, which could precede another investment round next year.
Mr Rippon’s departure bears similarities to the exit of Luke Ellis, now chief executive of the Man Group, one of the world’s largest hedge funds. Mr Ellis left the financial services industry to pursue a quieter life on his farm in Sussex in 2007 at the age of 44. Three years later he joined the Man Group, famously known for its sponsorship of the Booker prize.