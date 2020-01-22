monty-python’s-10-funniest-sketches

Best lines: “It’s not pining, it’s passed on. This parrot is no more. It has ceased to be. It’s expired and gone to meet its maker. This is a late parrot. It’s a stiff. Bereft of life, it rests in peace. If you hadn’t nailed it to the perch, it would be pushing up daisies. It’s rung down the curtain and joined the choir invisible. This is an ex-parrot.”

2. The Killer Joke

A joke so funny, the man who wrote it laughs himself to death; it then kills his mother. After military tests confirm its ‘devastating effectiveness at a range of up to 50 yards’, the Allies eventually use the gag to win the war. Of course, we’re never told the actual joke apart from in a German translation – which turns out to be gibberish.