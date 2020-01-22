monty-python-star-terry-jones-dies-aged-77-after-dementia-battle

Terry Jones has died aged 77 after a long drawn out battle with dementia.

The Monty Python star died yesterday with his wife Anna by his side, his family has confirmed.

A statement from his family read: ‘We are deeply saddened to have to announce the passing of beloved husband and father, Terry Jones.

‘Terry passed away on the evening of 21 January 2020 at the age of 77 with his wife Anna Soderstrom by his side after a long, extremely brave but always good humoured battle with a rare form of dementia, FTD.

‘Over the past few days his wife, children, extended family and many close friends have been constantly with Terry as he gently slipped away at his home in North London. We have all lost a kind, funny, warm, creative and truly loving man whose uncompromising individuality, relentless intellect and extraordinary humour has given pleasure to countless millions across six decades.

‘His work with Monty Python, his books, films, television programmes, poems and other work will live on forever, a fitting legacy to a true polymath.

‘We, his wife Anna, children Bill, Sally, Siri and extended family would like to thank Terry’s wonderful medical professionals and carers for making the past few years not only bearable but often joyful. We hope that this disease will one day be eradicated entirely. We ask that our privacy be respected at this sensitive time and give thanks that we lived in the presence of an extraordinarily talented, playful and happy man living a truly authentic life, in his words “Lovingly frosted with glucose.”‘

In 2015, the Monty Python star was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia – an uncommon form of dementia which starts at a younger age, affects the front and sides of the brain and causes issues with behaviour and language.

While his co-star Michael Palin stuck by his side throughout his illness, Terry’s mental capacity deteriorated fairly rapidly, with Michael admitting that his friend hardly recognised him and was barely able to speak during visits.

Nonetheless, the actor revealed that Terry never lost his sense of humour, with Michael recalling reading aloud a book they’d written together in the 1980s to his friend, only for Terry to suddenly smile and laugh.

‘But the key thing was that he only laughed at the bits that he’d written,’ Michael joked.

First meeting at Oxford University, where they performed together in the Oxford Revue, the friendship between Terry and Michael would go on to define the British comedy scene for decades, inspiring shows such as Green Wing and The League of Gentleman.

Born in Wales in 1942, Terry was responsible for writing much of Monty Python’s material, and directed Monty Python and The Holy Grail, Life of Brian and The Meaning Of Life.

He was also a prolific children’s author and well-respected medieval historian and in 2016 was awarded a Lifetime Achievement award from BAFTA Cymru for his outstanding contribution to TV and film.

The comedy legend is survived by his wife Anna Söderströ, with the pair marrying in 2012, their daughter Siri, xx, and his children Sally, xx, and Bill, xx, from his previous marriage to Alison Telfer.