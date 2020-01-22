monty-python-star-terry-jones-dies-aged-77

Monty Python star Terry Jones has died at the age of 77, his agent has said. The actor and comedian, who had dementia, directed some of the comedy troupe’s most-loved works, including Life Of Brian.

He appeared in TV series Monty Python’s Flying Circus in a variety of characters, and was known for his performances in drag.

In 2016 it was announced that Jones had been diagnosed with dementia.

A statement on behalf of his family said: “We are deeply saddened to have to announce the passing of beloved husband and father, Terry Jones.

“Terry passed away on the evening of 21 January 2020 at the age of 77 with his wife Anna Soderstrom by his side after a long, extremely brave but always good humoured battle with a rare form of dementia, FTD.

“Over the past few days his wife, children, extended family and many close friends have been constantly with Terry as he gently slipped away at his home in North London.”