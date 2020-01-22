monty-python-star-terry-jones-dies-aged-77

Monty Python star Terry Jones has died at the age of 77, his agent has said.

In September 2015, the comedy legend was diagnosed as having frontotemporal dementia (FTD), a condition that affects the front and sides of the brain, where language and social control centres are based.

He first exhibited signs that all was not well with his health a year earlier, when he and fellow Python Michael Palin were performing with the rest of the surviving Flying Circus troupe in a show of sketches and songs, Monty Python live (mostly) at the O2 in London.

“Terry was always very good at remembering lines,” Michael said. “But this time he had real problems, and in the end he had to use a teleprompter.

“That was a first for him. I realised then that something more serious than memory lapses was affecting him.”

Terry’s family revealed his condition to the public in 2016.