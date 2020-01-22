Monty Python star Terry Jones has died at the age of 77, his agent says.

“We are deeply saddened to have to announce the passing of beloved husband and father, Terry Jones,” a statement from his family said.

“Terry passed away on the evening of 21 January 2020 at the age of 77 with his wife Anna Soderstrom by his side after a long, extremely brave but always good humoured battle with a rare form of dementia.”

Jones was part of the Monty Python comedy group alongside Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Eric Idle and Michael Palin.

Originally published as Monty Python star dead at 77