monty-python-star-dead-at-77

Monty Python star Terry Jones has died at the age of 77 after dementia battle.

The Sun reports that the legendary actor was today remembered for his “funny, warm, creative” humour that entertained millions after he passed away yesterday.

The actor made a name for himself in the Monty Python comedy troupe alongside Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Eric Idle and Michael Palin.

But his dementia battle took a dramatic downturn in the past few years after he first began forgetting lines during the troupe’s Flying Cirus show at London’s O2 in 2014.

A statement from the family of Monty Python star said: “We are deeply saddened to have to announce the passing of beloved husband and father, Terry Jones.

“Terry passed away on the evening of 21 January 2020 at the age of 77 with his wife Anna Soderstrom by his side after a long, extremely brave but always good humoured battle with a rare form of dementia, FTD.

“Over the past few days his wife, children, extended family and many close friends have been constantly with Terry as he gently slipped away at his home in North London.

“We have all lost a kind, funny, warm, creative and truly loving man whose uncompromising individuality, relentless intellect and extraordinary humour has given pleasure to countless millions across six decades.

“His work with Monty Python, his books, films, television programs, poems and other work will live on forever, a fitting legacy to a true polymath.

“We, his wife Anna, children Bill, Sally, Siri and extended family would like to thank Terry’s wonderful medical professionals and carers for making the past few years not only bearable but often joyful.

“We hope that this disease will one day be eradicated entirely. We ask that our privacy be respected at this sensitive time and give thanks that we lived in the presence of an extraordinarily talented, playful and happy man living a truly authentic life, in his words

“Lovingly frosted with glucose.”

He suffered from frontotemporal dementia a form of the disease which affects behaviour and language often presenting as being insensitive or rude.

Terence Graham Parry Jones was born 1 February 1942.

This article originally appeared in The Sun and is republished here with permission

Originally published as Monty Python star dead at 77