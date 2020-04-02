Monte-Carlo Television Festival Sunk By Coronavirus

The Monte-Carlo Television Festival is the latest entertainment industry event to be claimed by the coronavirus pandemic.
The festival was due to take place 18-22 June, but has been canceled amid the “COVID-19 outbreak which continues to grip the world.” The 60th edition of the festival will now take place on the same dates in 2021.
Monte-Carlo Television Festival CEO Laurent Puons said: “We have been confronted with an unprecedented situation which is unfortunately currently depriving us all of our freedom for an indefinite period of time. It is with great regret that I am obliged to cancel the 2020 edition of our Television Festival in June.

“We must all take up our responsibilities to protect what is most precious: our health, that of our loved ones and of our festival-goers. The safety of the talent and public attending the event is paramount.”
