Monica Slays The Fashion Game In Video While In A Muddy Swamp And Holding A Reptile — She Is A Whole New Woman After Shannon Brown Divorce

Monica is killing the fashion game while hanging out in a swamp. The diva took to social media, and she posted a few stunning photos and videos with makeup guru Supa Cent while in Louisiana.

Monica and Supa took a little cruise on a swamp and saw a few alligators swim by. Note that, Louisiana and Florida have the highest alligator populations.

There are nearly 2 million alligators swimming in ponds, lakes, canals, rivers, swamps, and bayous in Louisiana. While Monica was fierce and petted a baby alligator, Supa stayed as far away as possible.

She explained: “Express Yourself (of course if it causes no hurt, harm or danger to you or others🧐LOL)… Your choice in Fashion speaks for you! You can give someone a glimpse of who you are as soon as they look at you, ♥️ Styled Myself in My fav Mickey x Gucci items found by @luxurysnob.”

She added: “Can anybody tell where my favorite place is? @waltdisneyworld @disney… Always has been, my children & I created some amazing memories there !! We’re all constantly reminded that time doesn’t wait, so my dream of going on @disneycruiseline has to happen soon.♥️ ”

Monica went on to tell her fans: “And don’t come trying to kill my vibe, reminding me about the coronavirus! I know ain’t no cruises cruising right now. 😩”

This backer claimed: “Love your outfit. You always look cute. Do you have a stylist, or you dress yourself?? You seem like you have the most beautiful down to earth spirit ever 💕My favorite person and favorite singer together. I love to see it. I love to know your exactly how I imagine u would be ❤️.”

Another commenter revealed: “The fact that Mo is slaying on a swamp tour while holding and petting reptiles is just. I’m such a fan I moved there and became a member! We will have to show you what it’s all about when you’re in town next. 🤣”

This social media user wrote: “She knows about the coronavirus y’all don’t need to be the weather person in her comments 😩😩😂😂I just love the way you performed Before you walk out of my life Live in 96 I’m not sure what show it was, but you Did an OUTSTANDING Job Your Voice is Golden I Love You💕.”

A fourth comment read: “Somebody going to ruin it. Miserable people like Company 💯 Still have to live your life these Viruses 🦠 been here before’ 🤷🏽‍♀️ I’m living it up. Hell and drinking my Wine 🍷 while doing it. 💯”

Monica seems to be doing great after her divorce from Shannon Brown.



