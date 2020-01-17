monica-lewinsky-weighs-in-on-trump’s-impeachment-defense-team

January 17, 2020 | 2: 53pm

Monica Lewinsky responded with some choice words Friday to the news that Ken Starr will join President Trump’s impeachment defense team — tweeting, “Are you f–king kidding me?”

The famously scandal-scarred former White House intern — whose affair with President Bill Clinton was exposed by Starr, leading to Clinton’s impeachment in 1998 — appeared to be flabbergasted.

“this is definitely an ‘are you f—ing kidding me?’ kinda day,” she tweeted shortly after hearing that Starr will team up with Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz to defend Trump.

In the 1990s, Starr investigated Clinton and wrote a report that ultimately led to his impeachment in the House, not to mention revealed the married then-president’s affair with his intern. Lewinsky has held a grudge for decades, telling Vanity Fair last year that the way Starr treated her in-person was “avuncular and creepy.”

Kenneth W. Starr LightRocket via Getty Images

Starr last year told CBS, “I regret all the pain that resulted.

”But I can’t in conscience say to Monica anything other than ‘I’m sorry that the whole thing happened.’ “