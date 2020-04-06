money-heist-season-5:-will-netflix-renew-la-casa-de-papel-for-the-fifth-season?-release-date,-plot-and-more!

It is hardly a surprise to anyone that people are already asking about the fifth season of Money Heist. The crazy popularity of the show is well deserved, considering the amazing plot. Character developments are direction. Netflix just came out with the fourth season of the show.

So now the question is, is there going to be a fifth season for the show? We have the answers to all your questions regarding the show. So, without any delay from our side, here is everything you need to know about the fifth season of La Casa de Papel.

Money Heist Season 5 Release Date

So far, Netflix has no such announcement regarding the renewal of the series. However, the fourth season just came out, and Netflix takes at least a month before they confirm news about the renewal. Given the immense fan following of the show, we are petty sure that there is going to be a fifth season, if not more.

One more reason we are certain about the renewal of the show is because of the cliffhanger ending of the fourth season. The creators cannot possibly leave the audience in suspense like that. Moreover, it is unjust to the characters.

The plot of Money Heist Season 5 – What lies ahead for the band of fan-favorite robbers?

The fourth part ended with a massive cliffhanger. We saw Alicia Sierra holding a gun to the Professor’s head. Although Lisbon was saved in time. Fans eagerly want to how the Professor will find his way out of such a right situation. But anything is possible when it comes to the Professor’s plan. Maybe he has a contingency plan ready for a situation just like this.