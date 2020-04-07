money-heist-season-5:-release-date,-plot,-cast,-episodes,-are-we-getting-fifth-season-or-is-this-the-end?-every-details-you-should-know!

There has been a lot of series made by the Spanish entertainment industry, but there are few which spread all over the world like a breezy air. One Spanish series that remain in everyone’s mind for sure is La Casa de Papel (means The House of Paper) or, in simple words, Money Heist.Money Heist is basically a Spanish drama that is full of crime and thrill. It had originally two seasons in hand, but these two seasons divided into four when it came in the hand of Netflix. So now we can say that Money Heist has four seasons in their hand. But four is enough for the audience? I guess no! So, is it coming with its fifth season? Let me discuss this!Money Heist is a crime drama that used to air on antenna 3, the most famous channel of Spain. This series later on handed to Netflix. Netflix divided the original two seasons into four-part and converted it into four seasons. The fourth season had eight episodes and premiered on 3 April 2020, not so far. With the release of the fourth season, the rumors of the fifth season started bubbling.So is there any fifth season or not? Well, there isn’t any confirmation related to the fifth season of Money Heist, but as per the excitement of fan, we may get the news of the fifth season soon. Makers said that even if they don’t want to renew this series, but there are some who wanted fifth for sure. If we see the views, then it totally hints for the fifth season.If we get the fifth season of Money Heist, then we are definitely getting back all the lead characters for sure. They are – Ursula Corbero as Tokyo or Silene Oliveria, Alvaro Morte as Professor, Itzar Ituno as Lisbon, Miguel Herran as Rio, Jaime Corente as Denver, Enrique Arce as Arturo Roman, and Najwa Nimri as Alicia Sierra. All of our favorites will be back.The whole plot is full of crime and robbery. The story is about a group of robbers who led by Professor played by Alvaro Morte. In the last season, we saw that it started with the robbers tried to save the life of Nairobi. It whole season ended on a cliffhanger where we saw Sierra hold Professor to a gunpoint. According to the ending of season four, there should be a continuation in the story. The audience wants to know the coming story of Professor, whether Sierra is going to kill him or not!