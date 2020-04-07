money-heist-season-5:-release-date,-cast,-plot-and-other-updates.-everything-you-should-know!

The current sensation and trend of Netflix are the Spanish Series “LACASA DE PAPEL” translated into Money Heist. The show is #2 ranking in Netflix with such a short span of release, which shows its large appeal and fan base. The series was initially intended released on 2 May to 23 November 2017 on Antena 3 (Spanish Network) as a limited series.But by the end of 2017, the series was acquired by Netflix. The episodes were cut into short episodes and uploaded into two parts. Part one released on 20 December 2017 and part two on 6 April 2018. Part 3 was released on 19 July 2019 and the latest part four on 3 April 2020.The latest season ended on a major Cliffhanger, which gives us a lot of hope for one more season. But until now we haven’t received any official announcement. Also its too soon to have one. But due to its high rating and moving of the plot, we could expect one.If we look at the pattern, we could see there is only a short time period between each part. None of the parts have a gap of more than a year or a year. Less than a year, we have a recipe for the next part. In that case, we could expect the season around and of 2020.Úrsula Corberó, Álvaro Morte, Itziar Ituño, Enrique Arce, Darko Perric, Esther Acebo, Jaime Lorrente, Miguel Herrań are the cast we could most probably see on Netflix for Season 5.The appearance of Alba Flores is a question. Her character Nairobi’s end has created a tragic end among the group. But we know the series is well known for Flashback, Timejumps, hidden character motivation and all. So we may expect to see her again on screen hopefully.We cannot imagine having the start of the next season from somewhere else rather than where they left in the previous part. We want to see what happens to Lisbon, who is inside the bank with Professor cornered by the inspector. What happens after that and how do they make a quick escape.Well, we gotta wait till the season releases its new part to know what actually happens and how they forward the dangling thread.