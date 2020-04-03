money-heist-season-4:-plot,-release-date,-cast-and-news-on-the-money-heist-documentary!!

Money Heist is set to come back with the latest season in about ten days, and we can’t keep calm.The third season broke records by having the best first-week global result ever for a Netflix non-English series. It is also, officially, the most-watched Netflix series or film of all time in any language, including English.After the thrilling season 3, fans have been waiting for the new season to come out.Season 3 ended with war breaking out between the police and the gang.Nairobi is shot in the chest. She is struggling to hang on just a little bit longer. Raquel is back in the police tent. She is asked to make an impossible decision. Go to jail for the next 30 years or give up The Professor. Thrown into the mix is her family, who the police were already pursuing to gain more leverage over her.The next season comes on April 3, 2020, and will be available to stream on Netflix. All the episodes will release at the same time.A documentary was announced for the show this year. Official news came from Netflix that they were working on a new project which is said to be a reflective one looking at the global impact of the show thus far the news was announced on January 30, 2020.

Those confirmed to be taking part in the documentary include Alex Pina (The Creator), and Jesús Colmenar (The Director).The cast members who will be featured are- Úrsula Corberó (Tokyo), Álvaro Morte (The Proffessor), Pedro Alonso (Berlin), Alba Flores (Nairobi), Miguel Herrán (Rio), Jaime Lorente (Denver), and Esther Acebo (Monika).Stay tuned for more news on this.