money-heist-season-4:-new-trailer,-release-date,-plot-[latest-updates]

La Casa de Papel or Money Heist is a Spanish web series on Netflix. The show became an instant hit among the fans and is set to release it’s the fourth season this year.

With the official trailer for the next season being released, the fans literally can’t keep calm any more.

So, what do we know so far?

Season 3

Season 3 was all about saving Rio. Rio gets captured by the government, and the team comes together once more to save him. The Professor plans a heist, this time at Bank of Spain, to force Europol to hand over Rio. The plan is somewhat successful with Rio being released, and he enters the bank to rejoin his former team members and girlfriend, Tokyo.

Tokyo is elated, but her happiness id short-lived as Rio ends their relationship.

The season ended with Nairobi getting shot by the police while the robbery is going on. This is a diversion, and while the gang is preoccupied with her, they plan a break-in.

On the outside, Raquel, or Lisbon, is captured by the police, and the Professor hears a gunshot on the radio. He believes that Lisbon has been executed, and becomes distraught. At the last moment, he composes himself and tells Palermo:

“Palermo, this isn’t a robbery or a challenge to the system. This is war. Act accordingly.”

Palermo declares DEFCON 2, Tokyo, and Rio take their positions at the entrance with RPG-7s and blow up the oncoming armored vehicle, destroying it. The end shows Nairobi in the arms or Helsinki, blood spewing from her chest. It is also revealed that Raquel didn’t die. Her execution was faked, just to lure The Professor out of his hiding.

A trailer for the next season has been released.

If you haven’t caught it yet, here’s a link:

The trailer shows the gang trying to operate on Nairobi to stabilize her. Her fate looks bleak, given her bullet wound, and the Professor’s plan is seemingly up in the air with the new police negotiator firmly in control.

Inside the police van, Raquel enters in her tactical gear. Alicia tells her she can either go to jail for 30 years, or she can help them catch the robbers inside the bank.

They are, of course, still in pursuit of her family to gain more leverage over her.

Raquel is put in an impossible situation, where she needs to choose between the love of her life and her mother and daughter.

Will she betray the gang? We’ll just have to wait and see.

Cast

The complete main cast will be back for the next season, including Pedro Alonso, to play the deceased Berlin.

The new addition from season 3, Najwa Nimri will also be back to play Alicia Sierra, the newest negotiator who is causing the plans to go haywire.

Release Date

The wait will be over in 10 days, with the next season coming out on April 3, 2020. Till then, stay tuned, and we will be back with more latest updates.