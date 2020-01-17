‘money-heist’-season-4:-netflix-april-2020-release-date-&-what-we-know-so-far

Money Heist (La Casa de Papel) – Picture: Netflix

Money Heist is returning to Netflix for part 4 (or sometimes referred to as season 4) now confirmed for release globally on April 3rd, 2020. The explosive Spanish series is among the most popular titles on Netflix so here’s what we know about Money Heist season 4 including what to expect from the next chapter, who’s returning and more.

The renewal comes long before part 3 has even aired and comes at a bit of a surprise given that Alex Pina is working on another Netflix Original series due out in 2020. Álex Pina is a name you’ll be seeing on Netflix for many years to come given he signed an exclusive deal with Netflix last year.

One quick note is that Netflix technically classes each season as a part. For the purpose of this article, we’ll refer to part 4 as season 4.

Money Heist became an instant success after Netflix picked it up to air internationally. The first two seasons had aired on Antenna 3 in Spain before becoming a full Netflix Original for season 3. Season 3 of Money Heist is due out on Netflix on July 19th, 2019.

Over 34 million have tuned in to watch the show across the world. The show was also frequently mentioned in Netflix’s recent investor relations video in saying it was a key driver in international growth.

Since part 3 of Money Heist released, they’ve actually added more runtime to one of the episodes. That’s because, on the first edit, the team behind the show removed a segment featuring footballing legend Neymar. That’s since been re-added meaning it’s time to dive in for a rewatch.

To demonstrate the reach of the show, the famous writer Stephen King (who has a great selection of Netflix picks, by the way) requested a fourth season with the official Twitter account responding as follows:

The gang is working hard on part 4, but don't worry, we'll make sure you're the first to know when we're back.😏 — La Casa de Papel (@lacasadepapel) August 14, 2019

Speaking recently as to whether the show was going to come back for a subsequent further two seasons Alex Pina said the following (translated):

“It was a complicated decision, there were many reasons not to return. On the one hand, it was a short and concluded series about a robbery. On the other hand, the protagonists end up being millionaires and putting them together for another robbery seemed something remotely impossible, but we realized that this was a band with different characteristics than we see in the stories of perfect robberies,”

What to expect from Money Heist season 4

Warning: spoilers for season 3 follow so if you haven’t caught up, this is your last warning.

Let’s quickly run through the events of Money Heist Part 3.

The band is back together again to perform an even bigger heist than the first one. All of it, however, is a ruse to try and rescue one of their members (Rio) who has been captured by the authorities.

Fast forward to episode 8 and we get a glimpse that the stakes have been upped dramatically. It’s an all-out war between the authorities and our gang with a new pregnant woman at the helm trying to bring them all in.

The Professor believes Raquel to be dead and calls for DEFCON 2 which results in the use of RPG’s against a tank rolling into storm the Bank of Spain where the gang is held up.

Nairobi’s fate looks bleak given her bullet wound and the Professor’s plan is seemingly up in the air with the new police negotiator firmly in control. Some fans have speculated the fact that Nairobi failed to appear in a recent recap could mean she’s now done for. However, in the official date reveal (see below) she has been confirmed to be back although likely wounded.

We’re expecting to hopefully see the inevitable escape or, as it’s looking like at this point, the demise of the crew.

When will season 4 of Money Heist release on Netflix?

The good news here is that Alex Pina confirmed that filming and production directly followed part 3 which wrapped up earlier in 2018. Filming for part 4 was confirmed by Alva Morte, who plays The Professor, to have wrapped up in August 2019.

With an interview with Cadena 3 we were led to believe that part 4 of Money Heist would be on Netflix in January 2020.

However, we now know that part 4 of Money Heist is coming to Netflix globally on April 3rd, 2020.

Le 3 avril. pic.twitter.com/BmoOTiKiKO — Netflix France (@NetflixFR) December 8, 2019

La Casa de Papel / Money Heist returns with Part 4 on April 3 pic.twitter.com/wIbepk4tyo — See What’s Next (@seewhatsnext) December 8, 2019

Will part 4 of Money Heist be the final season?

As for whether season 4 of Money Heist is going to be the final season has yet to be confirmed. We’ve heard rumors that work is already ongoing on a fifth part but nothing has yet to be confirmed.

There is, however, good news for Netflix members looking for more series from the creator of Money Heist. As we mentioned above, Álex Pina is working on two upcoming series as part of his output deal with Netflix.

White Lines is a new series is a new mystery crime series where a woman looks to solve the mysterious death of her brother in Ibiza. The other upcoming series, Sky Rojo, is in early development.

Are you looking forward to season 4 of Money Heist? Let us know in the comments down below.