money-heist-season-4-leaked-on-tamilrockers-for-free-download-in-hd-quality

By Lekhaka |

Published: Monday, April 6, 2020, 16: 54 [IST]

The Spanish drama Money Heist, also known as La Casa De Papel, has turned out to be one of the best originals by the streaming giant, Netflix. The show follows a gang of cons and robbers who are mentored by a mystery man, who addresses himself as the Professor. In fourth season the story sees two drama-filled major heists. While the previous seasons ended at satisfying notes and cliffhangers, season four upset many fans with its heartbreaking content. Fans are already asking for season 5, but much has not been released about the new season, though the story is bound to pick off with season 4 finale. In the end, Alicia gets her hands on the Professor, while Lisbon manages to get inside the bank and joins the rest of the team. Some fans suspect Alicia could be Berlin's former lover and part of the bigger plan, but others suspect that Tokyo will be the only surviving member of the gang at the end. The show, which has already bagged plenty of awards for previous seasons, has also received rave reviews from audience and critics alike for season 4, which started airing on April 3, 2020. Money Heist is making the headlines currently for a fan theory, which claims Nairobi's fate could have been very different if not for one mistake. The fan with Reddit username zermaninja, shared a tweet which showed The Professor crying alongside the following quote: "Nairobi: You have to get me out of here." "I'd rather be in hail, alive. I don't want to die in here." "Tokyo… just give me up to the police, please. Please. Get me out." #LaCasaDePapel4 #MoneyHeist4 #LCDP4." The post lead to many agreeing with zermaninja, about Nairobi's fate. "If they turned Nairobi to the police for her surgery, she'd still be alive right now," one viewer posted. While another said, "The Professor does so much to free Lisbon and they could have actually turned her to police and get her treated. I feel for Helsinki. That poor guy."