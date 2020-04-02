🔥Money Heist season 4 is coming to Netflix tonight🔥

Money Heist – Credit: TAMARA ARRANZ Let the chaos begin. Money Heist season 4 is heading to Netflix tonight. Here’s all you need to know to binge-watch the season.There’s no denying that Money Heist is an international success. Hearing that we’d get a fourth season ahead of the third season release was excellent. Now it’s time to watch Money Heist season 4, which is heading to Netflix tonight.You’ll be able to stream the new episodes from 3: 01 a.m. ET. That’s 12: 01 a.m. PT, and I’m sure you can work it out for all other timezones. Those of you in the UK, now that your clocks have sprung forward, you can check out the season at 8 a.m.The fourth season is certainly going to be intense. It picks up from the events of the third season finale, and the promo literally tells to us “let the chaos begin.” So, we can expect more dramatic fight scenes, lives put on the line, and a situation our heisters may not be able to get out of.There have been many questions since the third season. One of those was about what would happen to Raquel. Well, it turns out that she’s getting the offer of her life back, but she will need to cooperate. If she refuses to cooperate, it’s 30 years behind bars.Tokyo narrates the beginning of the promo to tell us that the Professor is losing his mind. There are clips that suggest that could be true, but at the same time, there are clips to suggest Tokyo is a traitor. Who should we believe?The heist from the third season was a ruse. The plan was to get Rio back. However, we all know how it all played out in the third season finale. We were left with fates on the line. Nairobi’s fate is the one we’re most concerned about considering the bullet wound, and it looks like the Professor’s plan is going to fail.At one point, the group begs the Professor to get them out. This is something he promised he’d do, but can he keep that promise?Money Heist season 4 is on Netflix tonight.