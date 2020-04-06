money-heist-season-4-aka-la-casa-de-papel-review!!-what-can-we-expect-in-money-heist-season-5??

It’s been a few days since the popular Spanish show Money Heist returned with their much-awaited fourth season on Netflix. Let’s just say fans are already looking forward to the fifth season to arrive as soon as possible.

Is Money Heist Returning For Season 5? Here’s What We Know.

The fourth season ended with the biggest spoiler possible and fans are already too anxious for what’s in store for the Professor and his team in the coming chapter of the show. While the ending of season 4 was absolutely gripping it did left behind a plot of the season 5.

While Netflix has yet not renewed the show for a fifth season yet, creator Alex Pina revealed something interesting regarding the fifth season in a recent interview saying, that someone knows there will be but not us! However it was reported that the fifth season filming has already started , it can be delayed considering the recent turn of events.

Doesn’t matter if you call it La Casa de Papel or Money Heist … Part 4 premieres in 12 hours! Here’s where things left off: pic.twitter.com/iaV8Bwfi66 — Netflix (@netflix) April 2, 2020

How Will The Season 5 Solve The Uncertain Fate Of Professor?

The fourth season came to a rather dramatic and unexpected end when Libson was rescued by Alicia Sierra played by Najwa Nimri who held a gun to the professor’s Álvaro Morte head in the final moments thus putting a question mark over his fate.

Fans were also introduced to a new villain in the form of Gandia. However, keeping the immense popularity of the show in mind the show will surely return for a fifth season. Some reports even state that production for season 5 has already commenced! So, while waiting is all fans can do it will be worth it! Till then catch all the latest episodes of season 4 to see all the crazy escapades the team is undertaking this time!